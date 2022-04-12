Grand Isle beach reopens to the public months after Ida

According to the Town of Grand Isle, the beach is back open following months of recovery from Hurricane Ida.

"Beach days are back! The Grand Isle beach is open," the town said in a Facebook post.

12 golf beach crossings and parking areas are now open again to the public. They remind visitors that no glass or vehicles are allowed on beaches.

"Please remember to visit and buy from local businesses when you come. All your support will help with the recovery and rebuilding effort. Please don’t litter. Keep our beaches beautiful. Thank you!"

A list of beach crossovers that are now open from West to East is below:

(Golf cart/ UTV accessible)



Boudreaux Lane

Cranberry Lane

Apple Lane (pedestrian only)

Krantz Lane

Capital Lane

Chighizola Lane

Coulon Rigaud Lane

Post Lane

Landry Lane

Oak street Lane

Cypress Lane

Birch Lane

The town has made an effort to document its recovery from the 2021 storm. On Social media, they have updates on businesses that have reopened, beautification projects, and community support.

In March, the Grand Isle School has reopened. The school teaches students in kindergarten through high school.

According to the Associated Press, the island took the full force of Ida when it barreled ashore; long sections of the levee that protects the island were damaged and an estimated quarter of the island’s structures were destroyed or damaged so severely damaged they’ll have to be demolished.

