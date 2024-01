According to our partners at The Advocate, Grammy Award-winning Cajun and country recording artist Jo-El Sonnier died Saturday while on tour in Texas. Sonnier was 77.

Sonnier had just completed a Saturday night show at the Llano Country Opry in Llano, Texas and suffered a major heart attack shortly after his performance.

According to Texas Country Music promoter Tracy Pitcox, Sonnier ended his show with “Tear-Stained Letter” and received a standing ovation.

