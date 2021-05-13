Governor Edwards testifies Thursday on oil and gas in DC

Today, Gov. Edwards testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources about recent federal offshore oil and gas developments.

In his testimony, he addressed the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy. He also highlighted the state’s ongoing work on climate initiatives.

An excerpt of his submitted testimony is below:

“Thank you for the opportunity to testify before you today on two of the largest challenges facing my state: taking responsible actions to address climate change while navigating successfully the transition in our energy industry – an industry that is so vital to our economy. Both the effects of climate change and the economic health of our state are affected directly by federal policy regarding the production of oil and gas resources on the Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of Mexico and the distribution of federal revenues derived therefrom.

I note that a number of states represented on this committee are affected directly by federal policy regarding oil and gas production on federal lands and waters: Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Wyoming. Several other states represented on this committee are also confronted, like Louisiana, with major issues relating to the energy transition that is in its early stages in our nation: Colorado, Oklahoma and West Virginia. As leaders elected by all the people in these states, you know, as do I, how critical federal policy decisions are regarding both climate and energy policy.

Louisiana cannot afford to ignore climate changes that are attributable to the release of greenhouse gases nor can we afford blanket restrictions on oil and gas development in our nation.

I urge this Congress and the Biden Administration to pursue a responsible and balanced approach to adapting to the impacts of climate change while still pursuing safe and responsible oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Click here to read the Governor’s full written testimony that was submitted to the committee.

The Committee live streamed the testimony on its website.

The Governor will return to Louisiana following his testimony.