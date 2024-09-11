Governor: Stay put; stay off the roadways

State officials are urging residents to "stay put" as Hurricane Francine makes her landfall on Louisiana.

"We stand ready to answer whatever Francine delivers to us tomorrow," Gov. Jeff Landry said during a presser held Wednesday morning - likely to be his last before landfall.

Landry said now is the time to stay off the roads.

"Stay home, and stay put," he said. "It's also the time to take advantage of the power you have currently, to be sure you charge all your devices."

"You may be without utilities for some time, so make those arrangements," Landry said.

"It is on our doorstep as we speak. After the storm is over, please remain in place. As you heard from all of these agencies, we are going to have a lot of people on the roadway that is necessary to put vital infrastructure back in place," Landry said.

Jacques Thibodeaux, state director of emergency preparedness, said it's now time to "hunker down."

"The time to evacuate has now passed. It is the time to go to ground and hunker down. We are now no longer in the "prepare for a hurricane," we're in the "respond to a hurricane," Thibodeaux said.

Officials urged residents to stay inside, stay safe and ride out the storm. The first waves of tropical storm winds will move in early this afternoon. The storm will be moving pretty quickly, and most of the impacts should be out of Louisiana by midnight, officials say.

Officials reminded residents to use generators safely.

Louisiana National Guard forces have been moved to southeast and south central Louisiana. More than 2,300 guardsmen are activated, with plans to activate 2,500 before landfall. Mostly they'll be working on search and rescue, with 58 boats and 101 high water vehicles, as well as 64 aircraft to help with that, officials say. There are more boats and high water vehicles on standby.

There are four roads currently closed, and officials reminded residents that you should never drive through standing water and always keep an eye out for downed power lines. The closures are: La 317 in St. Mary Parish, La. 45 in Jefferson Parish, La. 3147 in Vermilion Parish and La. 27 in Cameron Parish. To keep up with closures, visit 511la.org.

More than 400 Louisiana State Police Troopers active across the state with more on standby. Troops in affected areas are working double shifts to increase the presence. All updates are available at 511la.org. Dial *LSP on your cell phone to report stalled vehicles on the road.

Motorists should obey curfew and evacuation orders and stay off the roads, officials say. No one should be out on the road right now, they say.

Here's the full presser: