Governor requests FEMA assistance for parishes affected by Beryl

Governor Jeff Landry is seeking a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration to assist with recovery efforts in areas hardest hit by tornadoes associated with Hurricane Beryl.

A press release states that officials have contacted FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the White House about the State’s request and is hopeful it will be approved.

The disaster declaration request includes two different FEMA categories:

1) FEMA Category A for debris removal. That allows parishes to be reimbursed for removing debris or allows the parishes to be supported directly with that work.

2) FEMA Category B is for emergency protective measures. That covers any potential sheltering or evacuation costs. It also allows federal resources to be used for lifesaving or life-sustaining work.

“We want to ensure we seek all levels of support for the parishes that continue to recover from this devastating tornado outbreak. I had a great conversation with Administrator Criswell this morning and we are optimistic President Biden and FEMA will approve our request. Several parishes face major costs for cleanup and work associated with the storm. This disaster declaration would help offset much of those costs,” Landry said. “Our office will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure those hard-hit parishes are able to have a full recovery.”

