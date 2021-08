Governor John Bel Edwards said he plans to pray and fast during lunch time for the next three days.

In a Facebook post, the governor said he and First Lady Donna Edwards will be praying and fasting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all health care workes and those affected by COVID-19.

He's asking citizens to join them in doing so.

"In addition to prayer, I urge all Louisianans to protect their neighbors & themselves by getting their vaccines & wearing masks," the post states.

Here's the post: