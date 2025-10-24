Governor Landry signs emergency declaration to fund SNAP benefits during federal government shutdown

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration to provide stopgap funding for SNAP benefits targeting elderly, disabled and children in the state during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The declaration aims to ensure vulnerable populations continue receiving food assistance despite what Landry characterized as Congressional Democrats' failure to reopen the federal government.

"We should not allow our elderly, disabled, or children to go hungry because of the Washington, D.C. Democrats' failure to reopen the federal government," Landry said. "Our social security net is supposed to help the most vulnerable, and we will try to accomplish this with today's action."

The governor emphasized his administration's economic achievements, stating they have created over 70,000 new job opportunities since he took office. He noted that wages are rising and Louisiana's economic outlook has improved.

Landry encouraged able-bodied citizens to pursue employment opportunities rather than rely on SNAP and similar programs, calling them unreliable due to what he termed "Democrat's political games."

"I encourage our citizens to seek the thousands of new job opportunities across our State, and free themselves from these social programs that the Left uses as a weaponization tool to win political points," Landry said.

The emergency declaration specifically focuses on providing SNAP benefits to Louisiana's most vulnerable populations while the federal shutdown continues.