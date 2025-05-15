Governor Landry joins ICE officials to announce Operation GEAUX

Below is a press release from Governor Jeff Landry's Office:

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, Governor Jeff Landry joined Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Madison Sheahan, ICE Principal Legal Advisor Charlie Wall, and a team of other patriots to announce a HUGE, historic partnership with the federal government to crack down on criminal illegal aliens in the great State of Louisiana. This game changer is called Operation GEAUX.

Under this powerful new initiative, Louisiana law enforcement agencies will be empowered to enforce federal immigration laws, giving them the tools necessary to take dangerous, illegal criminals off our street. Operation GEAUX includes enhanced screening, aggressive identification, and a massive public awareness campaign that is going to wake people up. This isn’t just talk—it’s action. And it’s happening now.

“If you’re here illegally and you engage in criminal activity, you are going to be deported or sent to jail,” said Governor Landry. “Operation GEAUX is the kind of historic, one-of-a-kind partnership that the Trump Administration is looking for to fulfill the President’s promises of restoring law and order! Making America Safe Again.”

Background:

Over the past four years, immigration enforcement mechanisms established by Congress and prior administrations were systematically dismantled under the Biden Administration, resulting in the largest wave of illegal immigration in the Nation’s history. The estimated population of illegal aliens in Louisiana was approximately 97,000 as of 2021, with current figures likely significantly higher.

Since President Trump took office in January, border crossings have plunged to the lowest in decades. It is because of the Trump Administration’s strict immigration enforcement and tough on crime approach, that streets across the Nation are safer.

President Trump has made it clear that illegal immigration has no place in America, and we want to ensure this is a reality in Louisiana. For too long, those on the left and in the media have coddled those who break our laws and given them a platform. We are ushering in a new age in America and Louisiana. One where law and order is the expectation, not the exception. Where our communities and families are protected, and criminals are rejected. The actions taken today are a sign to the world that the days of status quo, lackadaisical immigration enforcement are over.

