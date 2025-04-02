Governor issues hiring freeze

Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order on Wednesday instituting a hiring freeze for the executive branch of state government, with a goal of achieving an annualized $20 million in state general fund savings.

The executive branch includes all state government departments and agencies but excludes local government entities, according to the Governor's Office.

“To ensure the long-term fiscal health of Louisiana and protect essential services for our most vulnerable citizens, we must take decisive action now to address revenue shortfalls. By implementing a temporary hiring freeze, we will reign in spending, saving an annualized $20 million. This is a necessary step to give the Legislature more options, to prevent deeper cuts to healthcare and education, and to safeguard the future of our state,” said Governor Landry.