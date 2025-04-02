Watch Now
Governor issues hiring freeze

Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The ceremony was moved because of forecasted rain on Monday, Jan. 8, the actual date Landry officially becomes governor. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order on Wednesday instituting a hiring freeze for the executive branch of state government, with a goal of achieving an annualized $20 million in state general fund savings.

The executive branch includes all state government departments and agencies but excludes local government entities, according to the Governor's Office.

“To ensure the long-term fiscal health of Louisiana and protect essential services for our most vulnerable citizens, we must take decisive action now to address revenue shortfalls. By implementing a temporary hiring freeze, we will reign in spending, saving an annualized $20 million. This is a necessary step to give the Legislature more options, to prevent deeper cuts to healthcare and education, and to safeguard the future of our state,” said Governor Landry.

