Governor-elect names Secretaries for Louisiana Revenue, Veterans Affairs, Alcohol & Tobacco Control

Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced appointments to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, Veterans Affairs, and Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue: Richard Nelson

Under-Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue: Jarrod Coniglio

Legislative Liaison of the Louisiana Department of Revenue: James Lee

Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs: Colonel Charlton J. Meginley

Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Control: Ernest Legier

“I am happy to make these announcements today, and I look forward to working with these highly qualified individuals,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry. “I have confidence that their experience, knowledge, and leadership will greatly benefit our state.”

“I am honored to have the confidence of the Governor-elect and to continue serving the people of Louisiana. We will be ready on Day 1 to address the challenges facing our state,” said Richard Nelson.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by Governor-elect Landry to serve as the next Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. Having recently served as a judge advocate for over 20 years on active duty, living in nine states, an overseas assignment to Germany, and deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, it is an understatement to say that it has been wonderful to be back home. My experiences outside of Louisiana have provided me with a unique perspective in understanding and assessing the challenges that Louisiana's veterans and military communities regularly face. I am forever grateful to Secretary Ardoin for providing me a "soft landing" back home as his General Counsel, and I can't wait to serve the Governor, our veterans, and the great people of Louisiana,” said Colonel Charlton Meginley.

“I am honored Governor-elect Jeff Landry has asked me to continue to work with the men and women of the Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. I am committed to maintaining the highest level of integrity of Louisiana’s alcoholic beverage, tobacco, and CBD industries, and I look forward to continuing to serve the great people of this state,” said Ernest Legier.