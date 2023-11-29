Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces LSP Superintendent, Fire Marshal, Adjutant General 

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Governor-elect Jeff Landry today announced the appointments of Robert Hodges as the 27th Louisiana State Police Superintendent, Bryan Adams as Louisiana Fire Marshal, and Thomas Friloux as Louisiana's 51st Adjutant General.

“Today, I am proud to appoint such well-qualified, committed, and knowledgeable people to the positions of LSP Superintendent, Fire Marshal, and Adjutant General," said Governor-elect Jeff Landry. "Everyone deserves to live in a safe and secure state, and with these new appointments, I am confident Louisiana will be a better and safer state.”

See the full biographies below, provided by the office of the Governor-elect:

LSP Superintendent Colonel Robert Hodges:

Robert Hodges currently holds the position of Region 2 Patrol Major. Major Hodges is a 28-year veteran with Louisiana State Police. He began his career in 1995 as a Patrol Trooper in Troop B (Kenner) and has held various assignments throughout his LSP career in Patrol and Investigations. Major Hodges, a native of New Orleans, graduated from Brother Martin High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Louisiana State University. He previously served as an Intelligence Officer in the Louisiana Army National Guard Reserve.

Fire Marshal Bryan Adams:

Bryan Adams’ career in fire and emergency management service spans over 40 years. He has also served in a variety of roles in state and local government with experience in risk management, budget management, human resources and information technology. Bryan is currently a commission member of the Louisiana Fire & Emergency Training Academy and has been a huge part of the transition of that program to the Office of State Fire Marshal. Bryan was appointed as the recovery officer for several Hurricanes that impacted Jefferson Parish and Louisiana including Hurricane Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and most recently Hurricane Ida. He also served as the logistics coordinator for the BP oil Spill in Grand Isle and the 2016 Baton Rouge Flood. Bryan resides in Westwego, Louisiana.

Adjutant General Thomas Friloux:

General Friloux grew up in the Lafayette area and has been a member of the Guard since 1988. In over 35 years of service as a Louisiana Guardsman, he has risen through the ranks from a private to a one-star general and currently serves as the Louisiana National Guard’s Director of the Joint Staff. General Friloux has mobilized for war three times in his career and deployed to Iraq twice for combat tours. He was twice awarded the Bronze Star and is a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Other announcements include:

Lt. Colonel Frank Besson, LSP Assistant Superintendent/Chief of Staff

Lieutenant Colonel Jody Hasselbeck, Deputy Superintendent of LSP Patrol

Major Cordell Williams, Deputy Superintendent of LSP Support

Lieutenant Colonel Treone Larvadain, Deputy Superintendent of the LSP Bureau of Investigation

Lieutenant Colonel Greg Graphia, Deputy Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer