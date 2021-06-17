Governor Edwards to meet with FEMA officials, hold afternoon press conference

Governor Edwards will meet today with FEMA officials as Louisiana awaits a potential tropical system.

Edwards spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Edwards says that as the state keeps an eye on the system in the Gulf, residents are encouraged to prepare for this storm and any others this season. One of the main stresses is that residents get the COVID-19 vaccine so that if evacuation is neccessary, residents can easily move out of the storms path and be housed if needed.

Edwards says that he is looking forward to continue to work with FEMA and federal partners as the state continues to recover from last hurricane season and recent flooding.

"We have invested significantly in Louisiana," he said. "We are happy to talk about funding we are receiving."

At the press conference, it was announced that $136 million dollars in FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding has been allocated for Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. This is the latest installment in HMGP funding that will be added to the $40 million dollar allocation announced in November. That brings the total in HMGP funding for Louisiana to $176 million.

Funding through the federal HMGP can be used on projects that potentially save lives and reduce property loss. Working with our local partners, the goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster. Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.

In addition to the funding for impacted parishes, Governor Edwards allocated $20 million for regional projects in coordination with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

Funding requires a 25-percent match by the grantee. All options are being examined to help local officials with that step.

Thursday afternoon, the governor will hold a press briefing to update on COVID-19 in the state. He is expected to announce vaccine incentives.

That press conference will be streamed at 2:30 pm

KATC will stream the afternoon presser on katc.com and our Facebook page. A live stream is embedded below:

