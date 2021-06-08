Gov. vetoes bill that would have prohibited local elections officials from using grant dollars

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday that he has vetoed House Bill 20, which would have prohibited local elections officials from using grant dollars to support elections, from the 2021 Legislative Session.

The Governor vetoed a similar bill last year because it limited elections officials' ability to conduct safe elections.

Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 20 because it is not necessary to protect the integrity of the election process, according to a Governor's Office release.

State and local election officials should retain the authority to apply for grants that would assist them in providing for safe and fair elections, the release states.

Click the bill to read the veto letter. HB 20

