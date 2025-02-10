Louisiana executions to resume, Gov. Jeff Landry announces

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Jeff Landry announced Monday that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has finalized and implemented an updated protocol that allows for the sentences of inmates on death Row to be carried out.

According to the Governor's Office, this Protocol for Executions of Death Sentences includes procedures for the nitrogen hypoxia method recently approved by the Louisiana Legislature.

According to our media partners at The Advocate, Louisiana has not carried out the death penalty since 2010. The newspaper explains that, in an execution by nitrogen hypoxia, the inmate's face is covered by a mask and pure nitrogren is pumped in instead of oxygen, causing death by asphyxiation.

Landry approved the bill last year in a special session expanding death row executions methods.

“For too long, Louisiana has failed to uphold the promises made to victims of our State’s most violent crimes; but that failure of leadership by previous administrations is over,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “The time for broken promises has ended; we will carry out these sentences and justice will be dispensed.”

