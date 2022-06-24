Gov. John Bel Edwards has COVID

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

He posted this announcement on his Facebook page:

Following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated against COVID and up-to-date on recommended booster doses. I don’t currently have symptoms and will follow guidance from the CDC and isolate for 5 days.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID.

￼￼I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time.

Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana. It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick.