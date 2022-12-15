Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses community following tornado aftermath

Following the aftermath of Wednesday's severe weather, Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the community in the following statement below via his Facebook page.

Gov. Edwards will be touring southern parts of Louisiana tomorrow, sources say.

Edwards further lists resources available to help in the aftermath of the tornadoes, including insurance information and mental health resources.

1) Listen to your local officials, and don't go sight-seeing in damaged areas.

2) If you have an extended power outage and choose to use a generator, make sure you practice proper generator safety. You can find more info on that at the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

3) Please report damage to our self-reporting damage survey at damage.la.gov. This doesn't replace an insurance claim and it does not guarantee you will receive any sort of government aid, but it will help us coordinate our response.

4) Be mindful of your mental health. It's OK to not be OK, and you are not alone. You can call the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Behavioral Health Help Line at 1-877-664-2248, or call or text 988 to reach the suicide and crisis lifeline.

