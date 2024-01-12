Gov. Jeff Landry issues State of Emergency ahead of expected weather

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Jeff Landry signed an Executive Order Friday issuing a state of emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions expected to impact Louisiana between Sunday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 17. The National Weather Service (NWS) indicated temperatures are expected to plummet as the winter weather system dips across the south. A wintry mix is possible in some areas. Wind chills in the teens to near freezing are expected for central and northern Louisiana.

Visit 511la.org for the latest on road conditions or potential closures. Go to GetAGamePlan.orgfor more preparedness information. There you can download the Louisiana Preparedness Guide which includes a checklist for the items you may need during an event.

“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for these conditions and heed the advice of your local officials,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local emergency partners with any resources needed beyond their capabilities. Road crews are on standby in an attempt to keep our roads open.”

