Gov. holds briefing on Ida recovery, continues tour of impacted areas

Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:12:49-04

On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards will continue visiting areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

A media briefing was scheduled for 2:30 pm in Jefferson Parish.

The briefing will be streamed on the Governor's and Jefferson Parish Government Facebook page.

