Gov. holds briefing on Ida recovery, continues tour of impacted areas

On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards will continue visiting areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

A media briefing was scheduled for 2:30 pm in Jefferson Parish.

The briefing will be streamed on the Governor's and Jefferson Parish Government Facebook page.

