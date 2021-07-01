Gov. Edwards signs Name, Image, Likeness bill

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Senate Bill 60 into law on Thursday, outlining how Louisiana's collegiate athletes may earn compensation for the use of their own name, image, or likeness. Louisiana's law is in effect as of July 1, 2021.

The NCAA approved an interim NIL policy on Wednesday, ahead of a number of states putting laws into place allowing players to earn money for their likeness. More than 20 states, including Louisiana, passed and signed NIL laws, many of which were set to begin on July 1.

The NCAA felt pressure to lay out a national policy, many fearing an uneven roll-out of policies could cause recruiting chaos and affect schools in states where the laws hadn't been passed.

Read more about the NCAA's policy here

"This is a critical and historic moment for athletes in Louisiana. I thank Senator Pat Connick for his tremendous work on this bill, and I am proud to join with the Louisiana Legislature to sign into law protections and rules that allow our athletes to profit off of their own name, image, or likeness," Gov. Edwards said. "Louisiana colleges and universities have a storied history of talented athletes who have represented our state proudly both on and off the field. As an avid sports fan, these athletes inspire me daily with their hard work and sheer talent. In a time of such disagreement, college sports bring us together as fans united in victory and, sometimes, in unfortunate defeat. It is only fitting that college athletes be able to benefit financially from their hard work and to have more control over their personal likenesses, which many organizations and entities have already done for years. It's beyond time for this law, and I am excited for the opportunities it will open for Louisiana's talented athletes."

"This law will be life-changing for Louisiana's college athletes in the best way, because it will allow them to maintain their status as amateurs, but also to earn a living for their hard work while they're in college. This is what's right and fair for our athletes and I am proud that Louisiana was one of the first states to enact a law that empowers them to benefit from their own personal brands," said Sen. Patrick Connick, the bill's sponsor.

You can find more about the bill here.

