Gov. Edwards issues statement on delay of second majority Black congressional district

edwards_AP.jpeg
AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards recommends that his state's residents return to wearing masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, if they are unable to distance from people.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 18, 2022
Gov. Edwards released a statement Saturday after Louisiana's secretary of state and attorney general asked the Supreme Court to put a hold on a federal judge's order requiring the state to create a second majority Black congressional district.

“It is disappointing that after every opportunity to do the right thing and create a second majority African-American Congressional district as ordered by the U.S. Court for the Middle District, the Legislature has once again failed to do so. The current map passed by legislators violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. That is why I vetoed it.

“According to the latest U.S. Census, Louisiana’s voting population is one-third Black, which means that our congressional map of six districts should contain at least two majority African-American districts so long as they can be drawn in a manner that satisfies the legal principles governing redistricting. As properly found by the trial court, it is indeed possible. Sadly, the Legislature has now twice rejected just such a map. As you’ve heard me say before, this is a matter of simple math, basic fairness, and the rule of law.

“The irony of all ironies is that for the first time yesterday, Louisiana recognized Juneteenth as an official state holiday. And today, on the actual holiday, which celebrates the day when enslaved Americans learned of their freedom, it is clear that our African-American brothers and sisters are still fighting for fair representation. Louisiana, we can and should do better than this.”

In a meeting held Friday with House and Senate committees met lawmakers said they were not confident that Democrats and Republicans will agree on

new congressional boundaries.

