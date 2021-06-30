Gov. Edwards announces $315 million in COVID relief aid for Louisiana towns and cities

BATON ROUGE — Governor John Bel Edwards announced more than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid on Wednesday to assist 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan provides vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Gov. Edwards says.

According to the Governor's Office, the funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size.

Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program, they say.

"This funding will provide a much needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery," Gov. Edwards says.

Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding – one in June 2021 and one in June 2022, or possibly later, the governor's office explained.

The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.

Click here to view the allocation by municipality.

