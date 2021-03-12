Menu

'Gonna be sore:' La. troopers boasted of beating Black man

The Advocate
Louisiana State Police headquarters / The Advocate
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 18:48:13-05

New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.”

The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene.

Jacob Brown is one of the troopers charged in Harris' beating. He resigned from the State Police on Wednesday.

Harris' arrest drew new attention after a months long internal investigation into use-of-force incidents.

