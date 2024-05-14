GOHSEP working with local emergency leaders following deadly storm outbreak

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is working with local emergency partners following a deadly storm in Louisiana on Monday. A squall line with hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes caused damage from Southwest Louisiana through South Central Louisiana. Power outages peaked at more than 100,000 customers, mostly in the storm’s path. The numbers have dropped as utility crews can begin restoration efforts.

“GOHSEP’s regional coordinators and operations team were working with our local partners as the storms intensified. That work now continues with the ongoing recovery efforts,” said GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux. “Our thoughts this morning are with the families of the two victims who died as a result of the storms. We will use the damage reports from our local partners to determine a recovery path going forward. We urge the public to follow the messaging from local officials and please use caution if operating generators or other power equipment during cleanup from the storms.”

The storms caused tree and power line damage, flash flooding, and other problems across the impacted areas. Please do not sightsee in these regions because additional traffic may delay utility crews, first responders, and other emergency efforts.

