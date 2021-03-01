Girl Scouts hosting donation drive for essential workers, food banks

Girl Scout troops across Louisiana will be giving back this weekend through their Cookies for a Cause program.

This year, drive thru donation booths will be set up on Saturday, March 6, from 11 am to 5 pm at five locations throughout Girl Scout services areas.

Donations received at each booth will be used to benefit local essential workers and area food banks.

Last year, over 6,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies were donated to food banks throughout the organization's 42-parish coverage area. After 2020, the Girl Scouts said they wanted to do even more to create moments of joy for those who truly need it.

“Supporting their communities is a cause near and dear to every Girl Scout’s heart and this is a great way to do it,” said Amaris Harris, Marketing & Communications Director for GSLPG. “The community gets to give back to those who have been holding us all together for almost a year, and girls learn about philanthropy while sharing a little taste of comfort with those who really need it.”

Community members can visit a Cookies for a Cause cookie booth at the following locations:

Alexandria: Sutherland's HomeBase, 515 MacArthur Dr

Lake Charles: SJ Welsh Middle School, 1500 W. McNeese St

Lafayette: Girard Park Recreation Center, 500 Girard Park Dr.

Monroe: ULM Warhawk Statue, 700 University Ave.

Shreveport: Youree Drive Middle School, 6008 Youree Dr.

At each location donors will be able to drive up, choose their donation amount, and make a contactless donation of Girl Scout cookies to essential workers and local food banks

Cookies can also be donated through a local Girl Scout, at a traditional cookie booth, or online at www.gslpg.org/cookies4cause .

