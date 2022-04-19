Gas well explosion reported at Barksdale Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base report that there are injuries following a gas well explosion on the base.

Personnel responded at around 11:40 a.m. to a gas well explosion on the East Reservation of the base.

According to a release from Barksdale, first responders are on the scene and are assessing the situation.

Although injuries have been reported, there are no further details. The cause of the gas well explosion is under investigation.

At around noon, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office stated that residents in the area of the base may hear a loud boom.

Barksdale Air Force Base had scheduled demolitions on Tuesday to be conducted on the East Reservation from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It is unclear if the gas well explosion was related to the planned demolitions.

The Town of Haughton Louisiana also announced the scheduled demolitions on the range.

