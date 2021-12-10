Garth Brooks has sold more than 90,000 tickets for Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and tickets are still selling.

The concert will be Saturday, April 30th, at 7:00 PM at Tiger Stadium.

This will be Garth's first time at Tiger Stadium, his first time in Louisiana in almost five years, and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years. This will be the only Louisiana and Mississippi stadium appearance in 2022.

It will be in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, December 10th.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK

*ALL COVID RULES APPLY

