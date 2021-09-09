Galliano woman succumbs to injuries sustained in Lafourche Parish crash

A 33-year-old Galliano woman has died of injuries she sustained last week in a two-vehicle crash on La Hwy 3235 in Lafourche Parish.

State Police say they responded before 11:00 am on September 4 to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3235 and Louisiana Highway 3161.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Courtney Rogers of Galliano.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling west on LA 3161 when it approached the road's intersection with LA 3235.

The driver, failing to yield to approaching traffic, entered the intersection and was struck by Rogers who was traveling northbound on LA 3235.

Both Rogers and the other driver were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Both were transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.

Troopers say that on Tuesday, September 7, Rogers died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

