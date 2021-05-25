Funeral services for former governor Buddy Roemer begin this week

Funeral Services began this week for former Louisiana Governor Charles Elson "Buddy" Roemer III.

There will be two services for Roemer who served as the state's leader from 1988 to 1992. He died Monday May 17, 2021 at the age of 77. See more here

Two funerals are being held for Roemer, one in Baton Rouge, the other in Shreveport.

Visitation and services will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.

LPB is streaming Roemer's funeral from Baton Rouge

An additional visitation and service will be held at First United Methodist Church Shreveport on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.

See the full obituary for Roemer here.

Governor Edwards posted a photo of himself and Roemer together on Facebook remembering and "celebrating a dedicated public servant."

