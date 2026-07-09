Funeral arrangements announced for State Sen. Larry Selders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Louisiana State Sen. Larry Selders.

According to state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, Selders’ funeral will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A time for the service has not yet been announced.

Selders, 44, died after he reportedly suffered a possible heart attack while at an event Tuesday evening.

Selders, a Baton Rouge Democrat and former state representative, was elected to the Louisiana State Senate last year. He filled the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields when Fields ran for Congress.

In May, Selders’ office said he had been hospitalized due to a heart condition and was receiving care while surrounded by loved ones.

Selders is survived by his wife and two sons.

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