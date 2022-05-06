Friday opening of Jazz Fest in New Orleans delayed due to weather conditions

Weather conditions in New Orleans delayed the opening of Jazz Fest this week.

According to organizers, Jazz Fest will open today at 11:30 am. and a festival shuttle will not run on Friday because of the weather.

"The Wisner Blvd./City Park Jazz Fest Express will not operate today. The Downtown locations (Sheraton New Orleans Hotel & Steamboat Natchez Dock) will operate as usual," a post stated.

According to Nola.com, this is the second time this year the festival has delayed its opening because of rain. On Sunday, May 1, Jazz Fest pushed back its opening until 11:30 a.m. because of weather conditions.

To see the music schedule, click here.

