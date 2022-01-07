Friday begins first phase of Girl Scout Cookie season

January 7th marks the official start of the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

Beginning Friday until February 10, Girl Scouts from across the state will take orders for the first phase of cookie season.

Orders can either be placed directly with a scout or online on a scout's unique Digital Cookie website.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana -Pines to the Gulf says that cookie orders placed during the first phase will be delivered during the week before booth sales, around February 5th.

From February 11 until March 6th, Girl Scout troops will begin booth sales at various locations.

To find cookie booths during the second phase of sales, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

GSLPG says cookie sales help scouts learn leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Funds received from the cookie program will go towards supporting local scout troops.

To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the program, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

