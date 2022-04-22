Free wellness event offered at Walmart

Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day on Saturday April 23, where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event on Saturday, April 23 will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country. Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on April 23. Louisiana stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

According to a release from the company, the goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles. Knowing your numbers is just a start but armed with that information you can make decisions and track your health improvement. Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s® efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ campaign.

During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:



Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub [walmart.com].