Free Fishing weekend is here

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces that the annual Free Fishing Weekend is set for Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.

The event allows residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“This weekend there is no need to purchase a fishing license, so please bring your families and friends to enjoy one of our state's most beloved pastimes,” says LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “Please take this opportunity to make memories with your loved ones and introduce them to the great sport of fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

LDWF also plans to host two events in Baton Rouge that offer the chance to learn the skills necessary to give you the best opportunity to catch fish. From lessons on bait choice, tackle setup, casting, and knot tying to fishing techniques, landing, handling, and taking the fish off the hook, officials say it's covered:

Introduction to Fishing – Parent-Child

Waddill Wildlife Refuge

4142 N. Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, 70814

June 6th 2026: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Register Here [wlf.louisiana.gov]

Introduction to Fishing – Parent-Child

Waddill Wildlife Refuge

4142 N. Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, 70814

June 6th 2026: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Register Here [wlf.louisiana.gov]

In addition, a fre Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) [wlf.louisiana.gov] is still needed during Free Fishing Weekend when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish.

Anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option for the license type. Anglers can skip the “LDWF Fishing License Number” field. A Free Fishing Weekend ROLP will be valid only on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. An annual ROLP is still needed if possessing offshore species outside of Free Fishing Weekend.

Register for a ROLP here [wlf.louisiana.gov]

LDWF reminds the public that, at any time outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license to fish in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year must purchase a state fishing license at Louisiana Outdoors [wlf.louisiana.gov]