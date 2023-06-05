Fraud against seniors rises to $3.1 billion in losses over one year

BATON ROUGE, La. —According to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, fraud losses for people 60 and older reported to the FBI increased 84% between 2021 and 2022, amounting to $3.1 billion in total losses. The average fraud victim lost more than $35,000. Additionally, the Medicare program loses $60 billion every year due to fraud.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is raising awareness of fraud during Medicare Fraud Prevention Week. As reported by the insurer, the best way to combat fraud is to stop it from happening in the first place.

“As more older adults have fraud losses, it is very important that we all know how to spot fraud and fight it,” said Kandyce Cowart, Blue Cross Special Investigations Manager. “From caregivers to family members to healthcare providers and their partners, we are all a strong defense in stopping scams. Here at Blue Cross, this is an initiative we take seriously.”

Blue Cross offers the following tips to prevent fraud and other common scams from occurring:



Be suspicious of anyone that asks you for money or for your personal, financial or health information, especially if it's unexpected or coming from a stranger.



Scammers will claim that there is a problem with your coverage and ask you to confirm your information . Contact your health plan with the Customer Service number on your member ID card first before giving away any personal information.



. Contact your health plan with the Customer Service number on your member ID card first before giving away any personal information. Scammers may claim to be from your healthcare provider's office or pharmacy and ask for your health information. Before giving out your insurance coverage, payment information or other details, verify your outreach.



Before giving out your insurance coverage, payment information or other details, verify your outreach. Do not accept offers for pills, creams, foot baths, braces or other health supplies without talking to your healthcare provider first. Do not use these items if they show up to your home and you didn't order them. This also applies to COVID-19 tests mailed to you that you didn't order.



Do not use these items if they show up to your home and you didn't order them. This also applies to COVID-19 tests mailed to you that you didn't order. When someone you've only met online requests money or personal information, it’s a red flag .



. Scammers often try impersonating someone you know. They'll utilize stressful situations, such as being placed under arrest or stranded in another country, then immediately ask for help. Ask questions only the real person could answer to ensure it's really them.

“One of the best pieces of advice I can give anyone is to trust your gut,” Cowart said. “It goes back to the old saying ‘If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.’ In the case of fraud, you can’t worry about being rude. If something just doesn’t feel right, you need to take a moment to wonder why someone is asking you for personal information or sending you things you didn’t order. In the end, it is always OK to hang up or walk away. Wait until you find out who is behind the outreach before replying.”

Fraud Awareness and Prevention Resources

Victims of fraud and other scams can report it at Tips.FBI.Gov or IC3.Gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Blue Cross members can make reports to the insurer’s Fraud Hotline at 1-800-392-9249.

