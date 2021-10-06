Franklin man, former postal worker, pleads guilty to mail theft

A Franklin man who was a former postal worker has pled guilty to mail theft from a Louisiana post office.

United States Attorney Duane A. Evans, announced that 52-year-old Harold Saintes, Jr of Franklin, pled guilty as charged to a one count Bill of Information for Theft of Mail, before United States District Court.

According to the court, Saintes admitted to taking mis-sent parcels in the amount of $380.00 from the Loranger Post Office from September 1, 2019 through October 19, 2019. Loranger is located in Tangipahoa Parish.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2022.

Saintes faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. There is also a $100 mandatory special assessment cost due after conviction, a release states.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel