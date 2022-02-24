Four horses die in Bossier Parish barn fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate a Bossier Parish barn fire that claimed the lives of four horses.

The SFM says deputies are still trying to determine the cause of the January 22 fire in Benton.

Four horses died as a result of the fire that investigators say began in the barn's tack room.

The owners told investigators that they woke to popping sounds and discovered the barn on fire.

Efforts were made to rescue three horses in the barn, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

A fourth horse managed to escape the barn on its own, but later died.

An official cause of the fire remains undetermined.

