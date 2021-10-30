Four day care workers arrested on charges of abuse to 1-year-olds

Authorities in north Louisiana have arrested four women in connection of child abuse at a Vidalia daycare in Concordia Parish, according to KPLC.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office, on October 15, deputies began investigating an incident involving a 14-month-old who had been hit on the back while in the care of a worker at the Noah's Ark Daycare.

Investigators gained access to some security footage which they say revealed a working striking the child numerous times.

Police say two other 1-year-olds were hit as well.

A search warrant was obtained and a DVR hard drive was seized from the location.

The say this revealed more instances of abused at the hand of these day care workers that were arrested:

Lysa Richardson, 36- Vidalia, LA

Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Julianne N. Porales, 27- Fayette, MS

Charges: (11) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Taylor Ragonesi, 19- Ferriday, LA

Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Bridget Delaughter, 34 - Vidalia, LA

Charges: (4) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles



The evidence included numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks.

They say, during the investigation, the Louisiana State Police were notified due to a conflict, at which time they assisted in the completion of the case.

“The well-being of our children are one of the main priorities of my office and as your Sheriff, I will continue to ensure their safety”, says Sheriff David Hedrick. The Sheriff would also like to thank the Louisiana State Police for their quick and thorough response relative to this investigation.

