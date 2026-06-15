Fortify Homes registration closes on Friday

Registration for the current round of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) will close at 5 p.m. this Friday, June 19.

Here's what state Insurance officials want you to know:

The list of coastal parishes that are eligible to participate expanded to include Acadia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Washington parishes. Additionally, homeowners who live in the portions of Ascension, Calcasieu, Iberia, Livingston, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermilion parishes that were previously not included in the program will now be eligible to participate.

A map showing the full list of eligible parishes is available on FortifyHomes.La.Gov [ldi.la.gov].

To participate in the lottery, homeowners must register during the registration period. Homeowners who registered for a previous round but were not selected must register again to participate.

When registering, homeowners will need to upload their homestead exemption, insurance policy declarations page that includes wind coverage, and flood insurance declarations page if the residence is in a flood zone. Homeowners who need assistance obtaining a copy of their homestead exemption should contact their parish tax assessor. Homeowners can contact their homeowners and flood insurance companies or agents for a copy of their policy declarations page.

Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery and may do so by visiting the LFHP website [ldi.la.gov] and clicking the Login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may use the same one for this and future rounds.

Once the lottery registration period closes, the LFHP will randomly select 3,000 participants and send email notifications to registrants about whether they were selected to participate. These selection notices will be sent via email beginning on Monday, June 22.

There are several program requirements that homeowners should be aware of before registering. Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information and frequently asked questions at FortifyHomes.La.Gov [ldi.la.gov] to determine whether their home meets the requirements for the program.

If selected to participate in the grant program, homeowners will be financially responsible for having the home evaluated by a FORTIFIED-certified Evaluator as well as costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

The LFHP provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. The program helps Louisiana homeowners strengthen their roofs to better withstand hurricane-force winds.