Former substitute teacher booked with child molestation, rape

Louisiana State Police have booked a former substitute teacher for Rapides Parish with multiple child sex crimes.

LSP's Special Victim's United conducted the investigation, a release states.

The incidents occurred off campus, but with students, troopers say.

Blaze Clark, 24, of Pineville, was booked with three counts molestation of a juvenile, two counts third-degree rape, two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Clark was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Rapides Parish jail.

Troopers say their investigation is active and ongoing, and they had no further information.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LSP SVU at 318-484-2197.

Troopers say: "LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org] and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link."