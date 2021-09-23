Former state trooper indicted on civil rights charge

SHREVEPORT, La. - Jacob Brown, 31, a former trooper with the Louisiana State Police, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Shreveport for using excessive force against an arrestee, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The indictment accuses Brown of a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Specifically, the indictment alleges that on May 30, 2019, Brown assaulted an arrestee, identified in the indictment only as A.B., by repeatedly striking him in the head and body with a dangerous weapon (a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass), according to a spokesperson for the Western District of Louisiana The indictment further alleges that the incident resulted in bodily injury to A.B.

If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the spokesperson stated.

The United States Attorney’s Office has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees. Those investigations remain ongoing.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Luke Walker of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Katherine G. DeVar of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

