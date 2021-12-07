Watch
Former New Orleans Saint dies after police chase in Alabama

Courtesy: MGN Online
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 18:01:32-05

Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday in Alabama following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

31-year-old Foster's death came two days after he was arrested and turned over to the custody of a local sheriff's office. His death remains under investigation and an autopsy was pending.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the case as an "in-custody death."

Family members fear officials delayed potentially life-saving care for Foster, despite knowing he'd been in a series of fights and appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode.

Police say Foster was spotted driving up to 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, which sparked a pursuit along a state highway with speeds over 100 mph. He also allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, ran a couple of cars off the rad, climbed a curb, and crashed into a business. Police add Foster engaged in a "small, minor tussle" with officers but nobody got hurt.

