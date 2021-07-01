Former Louisiana Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris dies at 99

Former Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana James "Jimmy" Fitzmorris, Jr. has died. He was 99.

Fitzmorris served as lieutenant governor of the state from 1972 to 1980.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on his death:

“The contributions made by former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris to Louisiana are too many to be mentioned and too great to be measured,” said Gov. Edwards. “Always humble and a true gentleman, he led a life of exemplary and selfless service to country and state. Jimmy was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, twice elected as lieutenant governor, served as president of the Louisiana Senate, and also served as a New Orleans City councilman. He was heralded for his work to promote and grow tourism and industry. Among our greatest public servants, Jimmy was well and widely known for his civility, honesty and leadership. He was a devout Catholic, and Jimmy’s life was a testament to his faith and his love for family and neighbor. Please join me and Donna in praying for his children, family, friends and all who knew him.”

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser posted a statement to Facebook about Fitzmorris:

"Louisiana lost one of its greatest ambassadors last night. Before supporting my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, former Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris asked me to promise to him, and the people of Louisiana, that regardless who won Governor, I would work with the Governor, and never talk badly about our state’s top official. When I asked why, Fitz said, “Because the only way you can do the best for Louisiana is if you and the Governor work together.” His ability to unite differing views for a common good is what made him so effective for our state. I told him recently how valuable his counsel was, that I kept my word for the good of Louisiana, and that I loved him. Wisdom and discipline like FItz’ merits our appreciation. So does his relentless love for our great state. God Bless Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris. He embodied everything that’s right about public service."

