Former Governor Edwin Edwards puts himself on hospice care

Former Governor Edwin Edwards has placed himself in hospice care.

According to the Advocate, the former Louisiana governor decided to place himself in hospice care Monday night at his home in Gonzales. On Sunday, he was brought to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales after experiencing pain in his right lung.

Tests on Edwards revealed nothing, they say.

Edwards says that he decided to put himself on hospice care but says it does not mean that he is dying.

"While people assume that hospice means I'm dying, I assure everyone it's simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody," Edwards said. "I've made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point."

Edwards is 93 years old.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel