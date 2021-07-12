Former Gov. Edwin Edwards has died at 93

Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards has died. He was 93.

According to the Advocate, Edwards died just before 7:00 am on Monday, July 12, at his home in Gonzales.

A Democrat, Edwards dominated the state's politics for 25 years and enjoyed a brief turn in the national spotlight during the 1991 governor's race when he faced off against former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, a Republican. Edwards won 1,057,031 votes, the most ever in a Louisiana gubernatorial election.

Read more from the Advocate, here.

Last week, the former governor announced that he was placing himself into hospice care at his home.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel