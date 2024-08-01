Former DeRidder mayor booked on rape, contributing charges

State Police have booked the former Mayor of DeRidder in connection with alleged sexual relations with a juvenile.

Troopers say the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit was called in by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office last week to investigate complaints against Misty Roberts, 42.

SVU detectives conducted interviews with two juveniles, one of whom was a victim. Both juveniles confirmed that Roberts had sexual intercourse with the victim while she was the Mayor, troopers allege.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Roberts from the Beauregard Parish 36th Judicial District Court, and on Thursday she turned herself in without incident.

She was booked with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. She was booked into the Beauregard Parish jail. Records show she posted $75,000 bond and was released within about an hour.

Troopers say this case remains under investigation.

KPLC in Lake Charles reports that Roberts resigned this past Saturday. The Secretary of State said Thursday they have not received a letter of resignation from her.

Troopers say: LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor through investigative partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and through public education. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org] and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.