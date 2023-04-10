Former AG Richard Ieyoub has died

WBRZ is reporting Richard Ieyoub, who served as Louisiana attorney general for over a decade, has died at age 78.

Lawmakers announced Ieyoub's death at the start of 2023 legislative session Monday. He reportedly died in his sleep after experiencing complications related to surgery, the station reports.

Ieyoub, who's from Lake Charles, served as the state's AG from 1992 to 2004.

To read WBRZ's whole story, click here.

Here's a statement released by Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight:

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office joins our community in mourning the loss of former Calcasieu Parish District Attorney and Louisiana Attorney General, Richard Ieyoub.

“Richard Ieyoub was widely respected. He served not only our Parish well, but our State and the strides he made for the people of Louisiana are unparalleled. He had a passion for public service, and his legal career shows that. My heart goes out to the Ieyoub family during this time.” said Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

