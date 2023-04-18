Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Florida officials arrest three Louisiana high school students after traffic stop

341820095_6018754248179352_5758964092398755601_n (1).jpg
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
341820095_6018754248179352_5758964092398755601_n (1).jpg
341859444_1520775608446925_2219169415897874581_n (1).jpg
Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 08:42:16-04

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Three Louisiana high school students were arrested in Florida after a deputy performed a traffic stop for speeding.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Scott Spence conducted the traffic stop on I-10. The 15-year-old driver did not have a drivers license.

The juveniles were arrested for underage possession of alcohol. Suspected cannabis gummies were also seized from one of the juveniles with charges possibly forthcoming, authorities report.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office anticipates holding at least one set of parents accountable, according to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.