Florida officials arrest three Louisiana high school students after traffic stop

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Three Louisiana high school students were arrested in Florida after a deputy performed a traffic stop for speeding.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Scott Spence conducted the traffic stop on I-10. The 15-year-old driver did not have a drivers license.

The juveniles were arrested for underage possession of alcohol. Suspected cannabis gummies were also seized from one of the juveniles with charges possibly forthcoming, authorities report.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office anticipates holding at least one set of parents accountable, according to their Facebook page.