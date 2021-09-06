Florida deputies who recall devastation from Hurricane Michael lend hand to Ida impacted communities

Deputies from Bay County, Florida have set up a base camp in St. Charles Parish to help with Hurricane Ida recovery.

A team from the county departed for Louisiana on Friday, September 3 for a two week deployment in the state.

The deputies say they are honored to be helping those affected by Ida.

"We remember how it felt for us when the Cavalry rolled in to help us after Hurricane Michael," a Facebook post reads.

The sheriff's office shared photos of their base camp and the work they have been doing in the field to help those impacted by Ida in St. Charles Parish.

See the post below:

