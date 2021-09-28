Five treated after carbon monoxide leak at Baton Rouge nursing home

Five people at a nursing home in Baton Rouge were taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak.

According to the Advocate, a broken boiler vent pipe released high levels of carbon monoxide into Sterling Place nursing home on North Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Spokesman Curt Monte tells the Advocate that crews responded at around 10:00 am. When they arrived they found that some residents and workers had fallen ill.

The incident, they say, occurred on the facility's fourth floor. There, hazmat crews picked up high levels of carbon monoxide and evacuated the floor.

The air was cleared and boiler shut off, they report. The condition of the five individuals was not known.

