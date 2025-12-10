Five indicted in Southern University hazing case

Five men were indicted on charges in connection with the hazing death of Southern University engineering student Caleb Wilson by a Baton Rouge grand jury Wednesday, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

Isaiah Smith, 28, Caleb McCray, 23, and Kyle Thurman, 25, were arrested in March following an investigation into the Feb. 27 incident. They were each indicted on felony hazing charges. McCray was indicted on charges of manslaughter, the newspaper reports.

Two other men, Winston Sanders and Jayden Landrum, were indicted on principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice. They have yet to be arrested, though a warrant has been issued, the newspaper reports.

To read the whole story with all the background, click here.